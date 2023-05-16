palm beach county

‘Armed Suspect' Shot and Killed By Officers at West Palm Beach Apartment

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Monday at the Paradise Cove Apartments, located just north of Palm Beach Lakes Drive.

A man who West Palm Beach Police said was armed was fatally shot by officers after a reported break-in at an apartment Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Paradise Cove Apartments, located just north of Palm Beach Lakes Drive, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old John McKenzie, was shot when he pointed a gun at officers.

"The suspect made the decision to not only point the gun to the officers but repeatedly ignore attempts to drop the weapon and came towards the officers in an aggressive manner," West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

Jachles said officers attempted life-saving efforts but McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said McKenzie was having a diabetic episode and was struggling to make his way inside his girlfriend's apartment when police were called.

"When he has low blood sugar, he don't know where he's at, he don't know his name and one time he was admitted into the hospital for a whole day before he realized who he was," John McKinzie Sr. said.

Three officers who were involved and fired multiple shots were placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation, which is standard practice.

The Palm Beach County state attorney's office also is investigating.

