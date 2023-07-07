Armed suspect shot by Miami Police dealing with mental health issues, according to man who identified as brother

Pedro Labaut says the image of his younger brother laying in a pool of blood is something he can’t forget.

"He was unconscious on the floor, I thought he was dead,” Labaut said.

Labaut says he was in bed Friday night when his brother Christian went outside and starting shooting his rifle in the air. He says once police showed up, his brother was running back inside.

"I saw the cop with a rifle to him, and they said drop your weapon,” Labaut said. “Before I went outside I looked out the door and he's on the floor unconscious in a puddle of blood, I thought he was dead."

Labaut says earlier in the day, his brother was outside shooting another gun into the air. He says police came out and later left.

"They came over here and let him go, you should have taken him earlier, now he's fighting for his life,” Labaut said.

NBC6 reached out to Miami Police Saturday about Labaaut’s claims. A spokesman said they didn’t have that information and will check on Monday morning.

Labaut says his brother deals with mental health issues and is taking medication.