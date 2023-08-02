Armed suspect takes victim hostage after carjacking, aims weapons at Florida officers

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Dade City Police Department released a video that shows the dramatic moment an armed suspect carjacked a victim and held them hostage before being shot and injured by officers from multiple agencies.

According to a report, deputies from the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office were alerted of a suspected car theft near the AdventHealth Tampa hospital on Thursday.

Deputies later tracked the car into Pasco County and Dade City Police were called to assist, the report said.

The video shows the suspect ditching a car near a Publix on US 301 in Dade City before running towards a neighborhood and hiding inside a small shed.

Moments later, the video shows the armed suspect exit the shed and carjack a victim in the neighborhood, forcing them to drive away.

With police closing off all roads, and effectively surrounding the car, the victim stops the vehicle, and the armed man exits the back seat while pointing a gun toward the officers.

The video from the police chopper then shows the suspect toss what appears to be a gun and grabs what looks like another weapon from the back of a pickup truck, and again, points the gun at the officers.

Four HCSO deputies and one Dade City police officer open fire and shot the suspect, later identified as John Coker, 36, injuring him, the video shows.

"This wasn't a mistake or a misunderstanding; this dangerous felon made deliberate choices that endangered the life of an innocent victim and the lives of several law enforcement officers," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release. "I can't say enough about the careful but quick response of our deputies, the Dade City Police Officers, and the Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies. Their outstanding work ensured no other community member became a victim of this violent felon."

Coker was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He faces charges including armed burglary of a vehicle, grand theft auto of a motor vehicle, armed carjacking, armed burglary, armed kidnapping and two counts each of felony possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

"The citizens are extremely lucky that no one was injured besides this suspect, and the only reason that no one was injured was because of the brave actions of law enforcement officers who serve and protect every single day," said Dade City Police Chief James Walters in the press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coker has a history of felony convictions on his record that goes back all the way to 2007.