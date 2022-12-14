Armed Suspect Tried to Trespass at Elementary School in North Miami

An armed suspect was in custody after he was caught trying to trespass at a North Miami elementary school Wednesday.

The incident happened at William J Bryan Elementary School at 1201 Northeast 125th Street.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the male suspect, who wasn't a student, never made it on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect, whose identity was unknown, was arrested for attempting to trespass.

No other information was immediately known.