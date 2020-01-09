Armed Suspects Rob Miramar Family Dollar Store

Police are looking to identify two armed suspects who robbed a Family Dollar store Thursday in Miramar.

The robbery happened at around 12:15 p.m. at 6830 Miramar Parkway, the Miramar Police Department said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects climbing over the counter and pointing guns toward the cashier. The footage also shows one of the suspects ordering a customer to the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Det. Mark Moretti at 954-602-4184.