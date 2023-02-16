Caught on Camera

Armed Suspects Sought After Video Shows Car Burglary in Fort Lauderdale

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in an armed car burglary in Fort Lauderdale that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday outside a home in the 500 block of Victoria Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police released surveillance footage that showed the three suspects breaking into a car.

Two of the suspects can be seen holding handguns.

Police are searching for the suspects, who they said should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-6032.

