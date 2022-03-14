Around 150 Haitian Migrants Make Landfall in Florida Keys

A large group of around 150 Haitian migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday morning, officials said.

The migrants came ashore on Summerland Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Photos released by the sheriff's office showed the migrants on the shoreline near a home, as well as the small boat they arrived on.

Officials said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were responding to the scene.

#HappeningNow: #BorderPatrol agents along with federal, state, & local partners are responding to a maritime smuggling event involving over 100 migrants that made landfall in the Florida Keys. @cbpamoregdirse @uscgsoutheast @cbpflorida#breakingnews #florida pic.twitter.com/cgnR0PTx03 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 14, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

The incident comes just days after a group of about 300 migrants on an overloaded boat arrived in the Keys, with 163 of them swimming to shore.

