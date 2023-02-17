Arrest Made 2 Years After Man Shot, Killed in Miami Gardens

Two years after a man was shot in the back and killed in Miami Gardens, police have made an arrest in connection with his murder.

Johnathan Antoine, 21, was booked into jail Thursday in the murder of 31-year-old Justin Jamal Jackson. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Jackson, 31, was leaving a club with his friends back in April of 2021 when he was shot in the back.

Laytena Jackson, the victim's mother, told NBC 6 back in 2021 that her son barely went out because he had lupus.

"(He was) in and out of the hospital. I told his dad I think that night he must have felt good enough to just go out. He wanted to be normal," she said.

Investigators said as Jackson and his friends drove off, another car followed and the people inside started shooting. The bullets showered the windows and the trunk. Over 30 casings were collected on scene.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around this whole thing," Laytena Jackson said. "My son was a good kid. I don’t understand."

Miami-Dade Corrections Johnathan Antoine

Through the investigation, police learned Antoine rented several luxury cars, including a car used in the shooting. That car had a GPS monitor, which pinged it near the crime scene. In addition to Jackson's murder, police discovered another car with two children inside was struck.

Antoine also faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and multiple attempted murder charges. He remains in jail under no bond. He's due back in court March 9.