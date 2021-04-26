Arrest Made After Fights Inside Miami International Airport Terminal

Wild video showing several fights between travelers inside a terminal at Miami International Airport was caught on camera and led to at least one arrest.

Famed producer Billy Corben shot the video showing at least two fights breaking out inside Terminal D at the airport, with Miami-Dade Police officers and other officials responding near Gate 14.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

MDPD say the victim involved was treated by Fire Rescue crews at the scene and released but did not want to press charges.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officials have not said if any additional arrests had been made or released the victim’s identity at this time.