Caught on Camera

Arrest Made After Fights Inside Miami International Airport Terminal

MDPD say the victim involved was treated by Fire Rescue crews at the scene and released but did not want to press charges

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wild video showing several fights between travelers inside a terminal at Miami International Airport was caught on camera and led to at least one arrest.

Famed producer Billy Corben shot the video showing at least two fights breaking out inside Terminal D at the airport, with Miami-Dade Police officers and other officials responding near Gate 14.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

MDPD say the victim involved was treated by Fire Rescue crews at the scene and released but did not want to press charges.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Massive Whale Found Stranded on Florida Shore, J&J Shots Make Return to MDC Site

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Man Struck and Killed While Riding Bike Outside Southwest Miami-Dade Airport: Police

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officials have not said if any additional arrests had been made or released the victim’s identity at this time.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-DadeMiami International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us