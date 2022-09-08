Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run

A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek.

Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report.

Surveillance videos showed a heavy set man with medium length hair wearing a blue shirt and black pants get out of a Ford Crown Victoria. He looked at the motorcyclist lying in the roadway and ran off, leaving the car behind, the report stated.

Investigators checked the glove box for papers that revealed the car’s owner and address. They also discovered Jacob Roman’s driver’s license was suspended in March 2021 and that he had a DUI on his record, police said.

Less than four hours after the collision, 911 operators received a call from Roman’s father Joel reporting his car had been stolen, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Attempts to contact Jacob Roman at home, at the hotel where he works, and via phone were unsuccessful. His father said he hadn’t heard from him.

Two days after the collision, detectives interviewed Roman’s manager at the Hampton Inn. She showed them surveillance video of Roman leaving work wearing a blue shirt and black pants matching the surveillance video from near the crash scene.

Roman’s lawyer called detectives and arranged for Roman’s surrender at the Coconut Creek Police station Aug. 31.

Roman was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injury, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. He was released from the Broward County Jail the next day.

The name of the motorcyclist was redacted from the police report.