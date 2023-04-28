Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami's Flagami Neighborhood

Miami Police arrested the man they said was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Flagami neighborhood that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday morning.

Elton Suarezmesa, 46, was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of leaving the scene of a crash.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Flagler Street and Southwest 47th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. He was later identified as 50-year-old Edgar Edmundo Sarduy Suarez.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a red or maroon sedan making a turn onto Flagler Street and colliding with the motorcyclist.

Elton Suarezmesa (Miami-Dade Police Department)

The driver, who police say was Suarezmesa, got out and took a look at the motorcyclist, then grabbed something from the car and took off on foot, the video showed.

The damaged vehicle, a Toyota, was still at the scene throughout the morning as detectives investigated.

Gabriella Pierre, who owns a nearby nail salon, said serious crashes happen too often in the area.

"They’re always driving really fast through here so I mean when we see people speeding we try to see on this side. We have chairs back there but sometimes they don’t even respect the light," Pierre said.