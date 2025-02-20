Arrest made after social media threat involving MAST Academy on Virginia Key

A person has been arrested after a social media threat targeted MAST Academy on Virginia Key, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Public schools officials confirmed Thursday that Miami-Dade Schools Police made an arrest but did not say whether the person attends the school.

They also didn't release any other details on the threat.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) became aware of a social media threat involving MAST @ Key Biscayne. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and made an arrest. M-DCPS kindly asks parents to continue discussing responsible social media use with their children. Threats of any kind are taken seriously, and those involved could face life-altering consequences," the district said in a statement.

More than 1,500 hundred students attend the school, which has classes for grades six through 12.

News of the arrest had some families concerned.

"It's concerning and I’m glad that they were able to do something about before anything did happen and it’s scary," said Nicole Landero, whose sister attends the school. "My sister, I’ll be talking to her to see if she hears anything herself to let me know and know to report it as well."