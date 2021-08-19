Former UM Teammate Charged in 2006 Murder of Bryan Pata

An arrest was made Thursday in the murder of former University of Miami football player Bryan Pata, who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago outside his Kendall apartment.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC 6 that Rashaun Jones, who was a teammate with Pata from 2004 to 2006, was arrested Thursday in Lake City as part of a joint operation between the agency and U.S. Marshals.

Police confirmed to NBC 6 that Jones would be booked in Columbia County before being transferred to Miami-Dade County.

Detectives say the 22-year-old Pata was walking from his car toward the stairs at the apartment building on November 7th, 2006 when he was shot in the back of the head at the complex located off Southwest 77th Avenue and 93rd Street.

MDPD Homicide detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, have arrested Rashaun Jones in connection to the 2006 murder of Bryan Pata. Thank you investigators for helping us bring justice to the family. pic.twitter.com/s8QoyHVf96 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 19, 2021

An ESPN story published in 2020 said Jones was a likely suspect, but no charges had been filed until Thursday.

Police say this was a calculated murder.

"We believe that this person was waiting for Bryan Pata. We don’t know exactly where this person was positioned, but there are trees and shrubbery and concrete walls in close proximity," Miami-Dade Police Det. Miguel Dominguez said in a 2017 story with NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

"His girlfriend at the time was inside the apartment. She thought she heard his voice and when she went outside Bryan Pata was discovered deceased," Dominguez said.

The youngest of nine siblings raised by a single mother, Pata had the potential for NFL stardom first in high school and later in Coral Gables. After finishing his prep career at Miami Central High School, the defensive lineman chose the ‘Canes over schools like Florida and Oklahoma.

He had 13 tackles and two sacks his senior season and was on a watch list for the award as the nation’s top defensive end. His family believed the motive for his murder was clear.

"He wanted to make it to the NFL and make my mother proud and he wanted to help his family," brother Edrick Pata told NBC 6 in 2017. "I believe it was more so the jealousy, a lot of jealousy. The way Bryan carried himself, he was very bold, he was confident in what he did, he was confident he was going to graduate college, he was confident he was going to get drafted to the NFL."

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the arrest took place in Marion County. The arrest took place in Columbia County