Arrest Made in 3-Vehicle Crash in Miami

Miami Police made an arrest at the scene of a traffic crash involving three vehicles early Saturday morning.

The incident, involving an SUV, sedan and motorcycle, occurred at approximately 5 a.m. near 2347 Northwest 7th Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist involved was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that one of the vehicles involved was in fact a hit-and-run offender.

Once officers gathered enough information, they were able to arrest the driver identified as 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

