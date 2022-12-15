Arrest Made in ‘Baby June' Case Involving Slain Newborn Found in Ocean Off Palm Beach

Four years after the body of an infant was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida, investigators have made an arrest in connection with her death.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials were expected to announce the arrest at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Authorities have spent years trying to identify the infant, known as “Baby June" because her body was found on June 1, 2018.

Off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter Chris Lemieux was aboard a charter boat near the Boynton Beach Inlet when he saw the body and called authorities.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A medical examiner ruled the case a homicide and determined the baby was no more than 14 days old. She had a needle prick on her heel and her umbilical cord had been cut. That led detectives to believe she was born in a medical facility.

Investigators believe the baby was in the water for up to one day, and said it's possible she'd drifted north from Broward County.

Testing was done to determine the child's ethnicity and she was determined to be 50 percent Central Asian and 50 percent African, authorities said. There were no known relatives in the genealogical database.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for information in the case.