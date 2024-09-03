Miami Beach

Man arrested in bomb threat at Miami Beach synagogue

By NBC6

An arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat at a Miami Beach synagogue last week.

The bomb threat happened Friday at Beit Chabad South Beach on Alton Road.

According to an arrest report, an envelope with the words "bomb threat" written on one side and "safe house" on the other had been posted on the front glass door of synagogue.

Police responded and the temple was evacuated, disrupting the sabbath service, the report said.

The incident also led to a portion of Alton Road being shut down until police deemed the property to be safe.

Miami Beach Police said Tuesday that 53-year-old Orpheus Korshak had been arrested in the incident.

Surveillance video showed a man at the synagogue with the envelope, and an officer was able to identify the suspect from the video from a previous arrest, the report said.

Korshak was taken into custody and refused to speak with detectives but spontaneously said "that was a warning," the report said.

The report said Korshak is facing a number of charges including making a false report about placing a bomb or explosive, threatening to throw a bomb, disturbing a religious assembly, assault with prejudice, and harassment based on religion.

"Our message is very simple. We take these threats very seriously and a follow-up investigation is conducted with all threats that we receive," Miami Beach Police spokesman Christopher Bess said. "In this case, it was very unique. The subject actually physically placed the envelope on the synagogue's door, leading us to his identification and his apprehension."

Korshak, who the report said is homeless, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

