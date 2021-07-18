Arrest Made in Burglary of Elderly Miramar Woman's Home Caught on Camera

Police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman had more than $25,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her Miramar home after the suspects posed as FPL representatives.

Miramar Police have charged Rachel Demitro with several counts, including burglary, grand theft and violation of her probation for her role in distracting the victim.

The incident from June 25th was caught on 81-year-old Diana Reeves’s doorbell camera, showing one man asking her questions about power in the home and luring Reeves outside while police say another man went inside the home.

“The things they took from me, it’s not the monetary value,” Reeves said during an interview Thursday at Miramar Police Department headquarters. “All of these things are so irreplaceable.”

Some of the items taken include the wedding ring and engagement ring from Reeves, who is a widow.

“In my heart, I don’t hold hate. But I would like to see these people stopped,” Reeves said.

Police are investigating a possible link to a similar case from May, where an elderly woman was victimized by men posing as tree trimmers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.