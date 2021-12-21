Arrest in Connection With Crash Outside Hollywood Restaurant

More than a month and a half after a driver slammed into several people sitting at an outdoor dining area in Hollywood, sending three people to the hospital, police say they've arrested the driver responsible.

Shana Soto, 45, is facing 13 charges for the crash, including several DUI-related charges.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 as the driver was heading east through the alley between Harrison Street and Hollywood Boulevard at South 20th Avenue, police said.

The driver somehow lost control and struck several pedestrians who were sitting outside a restaurant, police said.

One woman said her friend lost her legs in the horrific crash.

According to court records, Soto has had several other traffic infractions over the last several years.

Police say Soto turned herself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.