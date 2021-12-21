Hollywood

Arrest in Connection With Crash Outside Hollywood Restaurant

More than a month and a half after a driver slammed into several people sitting at an outdoor dining area in Hollywood, sending three people to the hospital, police say they've arrested the driver responsible.

Shana Soto, 45, is facing 13 charges for the crash, including several DUI-related charges.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 as the driver was heading east through the alley between Harrison Street and Hollywood Boulevard at South 20th Avenue, police said.

The driver somehow lost control and struck several pedestrians who were sitting outside a restaurant, police said.

Local

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

South Florida to Get New Area Code As Population in Miami-Dade County, Keys Continues to Grow

miami hurricanes 6 hours ago

Miami Hurricanes Football Team Is Now in Virus Protocols: Officials

One woman said her friend lost her legs in the horrific crash.

According to court records, Soto has had several other traffic infractions over the last several years.

Police say Soto turned herself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

This article tagged under:

Hollywoodcrashshana soto
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us