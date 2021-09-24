Arrest Made in Deadly Memorial Day Weekend Shooting at Banquet Hall: Report

Police reportedly have made an arrest in the shooting last May at a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall that left three people dead.

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Davonta Barnes was booked into the Miami-Dade jail late Thursday night on three counts of first degree murder and 20 counts of attempted first degree murder.

Barnes, a native of Miami Gardens, is being held without bond. The Herald reports police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the shooters.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a release party for a local rap artist at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said two people initially died at the scene and another died later at an area hospital.

Nearly a month after three men opened fire on a crowd of people outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade, the 911 calls documenting the chaos have been released.

Angelica Green, the mother of one of the victims, said her son called her in the middle of the night to tell her he was shot and on his way to the hospital.

"He called us frantic, telling us he had been shot, that it hurts, it hurts and that he loves us and wants us to know," Green told NBC 6. "My husband is like 'no stay with us, stay with us.' We hop in the car and we're talking to him to keep him alert."

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said it appeared to be a targeted attack. People were standing outside the building when three shooters drove up in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into the crowd with assault rifles and handguns.

"This was a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act, " said Ramirez.

Miami-Dade Police officials said several people were standing outside when the gunmen began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

Separate surveillance footage released by police on Monday showed the three gunmen getting out of the Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

The day after the shooting, police confirmed that the Pathfinder was discovered submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 15.

Several groups who were in the parking lot were armed and began shooting back at the gunmen as they fled the scene, police said.