Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting at Palm Beach County Strip Club

112819 strip club shooting palm beach county
WPTV-TV

What to Know

  • Authorities say 37-year-old Antoine Donta Newton was arrested Friday and is being held without bond.

A man is charged with first-degree murder following a Thanksgiving Day shooting at a Florida strip club.

Authorities say 37-year-old Antoine Donta Newton was arrested Friday and is being held without bond. Court records show he’s also charged with aggravated battery.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at The Rose Gentlemen’s Club. One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There were no arrest affidavits available because the courts were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Victims’ names haven’t been made public.

A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

