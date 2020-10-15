Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing of 93-Year-Old Man in Miami Home: Police

Police have arrested a suspect who they say fatally stabbed a 93-year-old man inside his Miami home.

Silverio Fonte, 56, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Humberto Mijares, Miami Police said Thursday.

Police said Mijares' daughter found his body inside his home in the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Terrace when she went to check on him Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue responded and pronounced the elderly man dead at the scene.

According to an arrest report, a confidential informant contacted detectives later Wednesday and told them he knew who killed Mijares.

Florida Department of Corrections

The informant gave detectives Fonte's name, and Fonte was later found at Mercy Hospital, the report said. When Fonte was found he had shoes containing blood and had a credit card belonging to Mijares in his pocket, the report said.

Fonte told detectives he visited Mijares at his home, and they had both been drinking when they got into argument, but said he couldn't remember the cause of the argument, the report said.

Fonte said Mijares grabbed a rifle and pointed it at him and he pushed Mijares to the ground and took the rifle from him, the report said.

Fonte said he then retrieved a knife from a separate area of the home and stabbed Mijares multiple times, the report said.

Fonte wasn't listed in Miami-Dade jail records Thursday afternoon. Attorney information wasn't available.