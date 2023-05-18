Arrest Made in February Killing of North Miami Beach Man a Week Before His Wedding

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a well-known North Miami Beach man a week before he was set to get married.

Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, was arrested Wednesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, jail records showed.

Redmon faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed carjacking, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, records showed.

North Miami Beach Police officials confirmed the arrest is in connection to the fatal shooting of Hershy Schwartz.

Schwartz had been found shot to death inside his car in the parking lot of a Wendy's at 25 Northeast 167 Street on Feb. 19.

Schwartz was originally from New York and had lived in South Florida for about 12 years. He was a pillar of his Orthodox Jewish community in North Miami Beach and a leading member of the religious group called Chesed Shel Emes, meaning "Charity of Truth," which offers help to those in need.

He was set to get married about a week before his killing.

"Hershy was the guy who looked forward to the holidays, was somewhat flamboyant in the sense he would wear different colored shirts to come into the synagogue," friend Yehuda Kaploun said back in February. "He just brought a smile to the face."

Redmon was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

North Miami Beach Police were expected to give more details on the arrest at a news conference Thursday afternoon.