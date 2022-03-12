Arrest Made in Fentanyl Overdose of West Point Cadets on Spring Break

A suspect was arrested in connection with the overdose of six college students, including five West Point cadets, on spring break in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors police officers responded to the scene of a reported medical emergency on Thursday, Mar. 10, where six individuals, including five West Point cadets, overdosed on fentanyl.

The investigation revealed that the involved patients are college students from New York who were staying at a vacation rental home for spring break.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rendered aid to the six male patients, according to Wilton Manors police.

Four patients were transported to Broward General Medical Center and two were transported to Holy Cross Hospital. Police say a seventh female patient was later transported to the hospital after feeling ill.

Officers took precautionary measures by evacuating and securing the residence due to the unidentified powdery substance which has since been tested.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Hazmat Team discovered that the substance was laced with the powerful and deadly synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Wilton Manors Police Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating this incident.

Additional information regarding this incident and the arrest will be provided when it becomes available.