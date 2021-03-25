Miami Beach

Arrest Made in Miami Beach Attack on Elderly Woman

Police arrested a suspect Thursday who is accused of sexually harassing an elderly woman in Miami Beach.

The man was located and taken into custody along the 1600 block of Bay Road. Police have not yet released details on his identity.

He allegedly attacked the victim in her residential building near 38th Street and Collins Avenue Saturday.

According to an incident report, the woman was taking the Miami-Dade transit bus J to her home, when the bus stopped for a 10-minute break. The victim then decided to get off the bus and walk the rest of the way home, but did not notice anyone following her.

When she arrived at her building, she picked up her mail, and took the elevator that was already occupied by the suspect to her floor.

When she got off the elevator, she noticed the suspect followed her out and she asked him if he was there to visit someone in the building. It was then that he sexually assaulted her as she tried to fight him off.

A neighboring witness said she heard a scream in the hallway like someone was having a medical emergency. When she saw what was happening, she confronted the suspect and he fled the scene using the stairs.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

