Arrest made in murder of beloved Miami Norland Senior High football coach

An arrest has been made in the murder of a beloved South Florida football coach last week, police said.

Lance Brian Rolle, 39, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the June 3 killing of Keon Bernard Smith in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.

Smith, 49, was the quarterbacks coach at Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

Police said Smith was outside of his girlfriend's home in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and Northwest 28th Avenue when the suspect appeared and shot a firearm at him, striking him several times before fleeing on foot.

Smith had been shot multiple times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and pronounced him dead the scene.

Investigators later identified the gunman as Rolle, officials said. He surrendered to police on Tuesday and was booked into jail.

Police haven't released a possible motive for the shooting.

Smith's killing led to an outpouring of support from the community for his family.

"On behalf of Principal Gaines-Miller, Coach Heidelburg, the Miami Norland Senior High School family, and the entire football team, we'd like to offer the family of Coach Keon Smith our deepest condolences. It was truly an honor to work alongside him as a coach, mentor, and leader," the school said in a message. "You will be truly missed in Viking Nation."

Smith's wife also paid tribute to her husband after his killing.

“He was a good man, he was a good man,” India Smith said. “He doesn't have the opportunity to coach his final son who want to play football.”

The two were married for nearly 24 years and have eight children and two grandchildren.