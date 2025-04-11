Dania Beach

Arrest made in murder of man whose body was found floating in Dania Beach canal

Shem Sherrod, 35, was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Christopher A. Patterson, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday

By NBC6

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a man whose body was found floating in a canal in Dania Beach last year, authorities said.

Shem Sherrod, 35, was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Christopher A. Patterson, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Shem Sherrod
The body of Patterson had been found floating in a canal near the 4500 block of Southwest 43rd Terrace in Dania Beach back on Nov. 1, 2024.

Authorities launched an investigation and identified Sherrod as a suspect, officials said.

It was later determined Sherrod killed Patterson near a body of water under a bridge in the 4500 block of State Road 7 in Davie, BSO officials said.

Sherrod was booked into jail and also faces an aggravated battery charge. He refused to appear before a judge, who ordered him held without bond.

