Arrest made in murder of woman whose body was stuffed in suitcases in Delray Beach

Police have made an arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was dismembered and stuffed into three suitcases that were found floating in different areas of the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Police officials haven't released the suspect's name but were expected to announce the arrest at a news conference Thursday.

The remains were discovered on July 21 after police said they received a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains hanging out of it.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Courtesy WPTV-TV

Police said the remains from all three suitcases were determined to belong to the same person.

Investigators have been trying to identify the woman, and last week released a reconstructed image of what the woman may have looked like before she was killed.

Police also released pictures of two of the three suitcases that had contained her body.

The victim was described as a white or Hispanic woman, between the ages of 35 and 55 with brown hair and approximately 5-foot-4. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Detectives believe the suitcases were placed in the water sometime between July 17 and July 20.