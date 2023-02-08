Arrest Made in Shooting Near Miami Gardens School That Left Student Injured

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Miami Gardens school that left a student injured, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday during an altercation outside Miami Norland Senior High School on Northwest 193rd Street hours after school had been dismissed, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.

One student was injured in the shooting, which led to lockdowns at Norland high school, middle school and elementary.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials announced Tuesday that an arrest had been made in the shooting, but didn't release the suspect's identity or what charges they face.