Arrest Made in Tuesday's Deadly Wrong Way Crash in Miami-Dade

Police have arrested the man they say caused a deadly wrong-way crash on a Miami-Dade roadway early Tuesday morning.

38-year-old Irwin Rockwell was arrested Thursday morning at Aventura Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment after the crash. Rockwell has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the crash took place just after 5 a.m., when a silver Chevrolet SUV driven by Rockwell was traveling south in the northbound I-95 express lanes and collided with a Subaru SUV.

The crash caused the Subaru to drive off the ramp, falling nearly 300 feet below before crashing and catching fire. The driver died at the scene and has yet to be identified due to the burns they suffered.

The passenger was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators found an empty beer bottle in Rockwell’s car and said in an arrest report they could detect the smell of marijuana, but toxicology reports have not been released.