Arrest made in violent robbery of Canadian couple off of Las Olas Boulevard

Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent robbery of a Canadian couple off of Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Kelvin Carraquelrojas, 26, faces charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

BSO Kelvin Carraquelrojas

The robbery happened at around 4:50 p.m. Dec. 9 off of busy Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the couple robbed was visiting from Canada. They were taking a leisurely walk around the boulevard, heading back to their hotel when they were randomly approached and held up at gunpoint.

A witness recorded the moments the suspects wrestled the male victim to the ground, hit him with a gun, dragged him by the arm, and stole his $45,000 gold Rolex watch.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were still trying to identify all of the suspects who were involved. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.