Video shows arrest of 2 men who allegedly tried to steal thousands worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory

Two men traveling from Miami have been arrested in Indian River County after they allegedly attempted to steal from a Burlington Coat Factory in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Adrian Hernandez and Nelson Alonso allegedly tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Burlington Coat Factory.

Adrian Hernandez and Nelson Alonso

Bodycam footage also released by IRCSO showed the moment the two men were apprehended by deputies.

Video revealed Alonso surrendered to deputies immediately, but Hernandez was seen running from authorities and was tased.

Both suspects were then arrested and will remain in the county jail, authorities said.