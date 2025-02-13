‘They took so much': Family demands justice after arrests made in 20-year-old's murder

A manhunt is now over after police tracked down the alleged shooter in a deadly domestic dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Three other people were also arrested in connection to the crime.

A memorial filled with flowers, candles, and photos of Delilah Ruiz continues to grow outside her home on Northwest 63rd Court Circle near Northwest 188th Terrace.

It’s where the 20-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night in a domestic dispute.

The violence was caught on her home’s doorbell camera.

“They took so much from us, you know, not just her but the future we could’ve had with her, the memories we could’ve continued to create with her as a family,” said the victim’s aunt, Jennifer Calanni.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Elijah Clarke, pulled the trigger. He was arrested in Texas.

Rafael Torralba, 19, and a 17-year-old girl were charged with hindering apprehension and prosecution of a case.

Christopher Valdes, 18, was arrested in Miramar and accused of being the getaway driver.

“I’m angry and I hope justice prevails, and I hope they don’t get to live their lives because she doesn’t get to live her life, we don’t get to have her anymore,” Calanni said.

Witnesses told Miami-Dade deputies that Ruiz was getting ready to go out with friends when she received a notification that her boyfriend had transferred money from their shared Cash App.

According to the arrest report, the victim transferred the remaining $37 to a friend out of fear that he would transfer all their money.

Witnesses say Clarke then showed up outside the Ruiz’s home, where the two got into a heated argument before shots rang out.

“I wish she would’ve never come out, I would’ve still had her,” Calanni said.

Ruiz’s family long worried about her relationship with the suspect but no one imagined it would escalate in such a violent way.

“Believe when people show you who they are,” she said. “Red flags, believe them if something doesn’t feel right, get away – not everybody is your friend.”

Ruiz’s family was in the middle of planning a big celebration for her 21st birthday next month.

Clarke is expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face a murder charge.

If you or someone you know is struggling in a domestic violence situation, you can text the word “start” to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 88788.