‘Arrive Alive’: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Distracted Driving This New Year’s Eve

Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement across South Florida are sending a strong message to drivers this New Year's Eve: "Arrive Alive".

Authorities say there will be a greater number of troopers on the road during the holiday - keeping a watchful eye on anyone driving under the influence.

The goal is to have zero deaths by the end of the night.

"Our goal is for everybody that leaves their house in a motor vehicle to get on these roads - make it home safe and sound just like they left," FHP Trooper Ernesto Hernandez says.

Another way officers are trying to achieve this is by cracking down on distracted driving. This relates to anything that takes someone's hands off the steering wheel - especially texting while driving.

In fact, at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, texting while driving will result in a citation across the state of Florida.