Arsht Center Announces COVID Protocols Ahead of October's Start to Season

Ahead of the 15th anniversary season and a return to full houses, the Adrienne Arsht Center announced new health and safety protocols effective October 5th.

The venue in downtown Miami announced Monday that all audience members ages 12 and older must provide proof of a negative COVID test. Guests may also volunteer to provide proof of vaccination in leu of testing.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

All guest ages two and older are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

“We believe this extra layer of precaution, which has been adopted by other Florida venues, will keep our community as safe as possible," president and CEO Johann Zietsman said in a statement. "It also reflects the desires expressed by our audiences, protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain and complies with requirements established by many touring artists coming to the Arsht Center."

The Arsht Center said it implemented the new guest entry policies based on recommendations from local health officials and the venue's own medical advisor from Florida International University's Academy Health Systems.

Requirements will remain in place until further notice.