Arson charge dropped for man accused of setting historic Miami apartment fire

Miami-Dade State Attorneys dropped Juan Francisco Figueroa's charges of arson in the first degree and using a gun while committing a felony.

By Christian Colón

In a random and shocking combination of events, Miami first responders were confronted last month with a historically damaging fire they haven’t experienced in 25 years and with a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.  

However, a month after police charged 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa as the shooter and the arsonist, NBC6 has learned he will not be prosecuted in connection to the fire at the Temple Court Apartments.

Court officials told NBC6 on Friday that Miami-Dade State Attorneys dropped Figueroa’s charges of arson in the first degree and using a gun while committing a felony.

In a statement, prosecutors confirmed, “arson was dropped, but it has not been forgotten.”

"There was insufficient evidence to meet the statutory requirements necessary to charge arson," the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office explained. "However, that matter is still being investigated and if sufficient further evidence can be developed, the charge can be and would be refiled.”

The drop in charges raises more questions as to how the historic fire, which left over 40 people displaced, was ignited. Police have not confirmed the cause.

However, Figueroa is still facing charges for attempting to kill 30-year-old Feder Biotte by allegedly shooting him. The victim has since been discharged and is recovering.

Figueroa is also facing a firearm charge for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty and is being held without a bond.

