Arson Fears for Hialeah Family After Boat, Car Fires Caught on Camera

A Hialeah family claims they're being targeted after fires that were caught on camera showed boats going up in flames at their business and a car being torched at their house.

The latest incident happened early Tuesday at the home of Alvaro Gonzalez on 32nd Street.

"I don't know. I didn’t do anything. Look, I don’t know. I don't know what to say," Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Surveillance footage showed someone in a straw hat running from the scene of a car on fire outside the home. The fire destroyed the car and left part of the house damaged.

Early Monday, two boats went up in flames at the family's business in northwest Miami-Dade. Surveillance footage showed someone hiding in bushes throwing what appeared to be bottles to fuel the flames.

The two boats worth around $200,000 combined, were a total loss.

Video shows someone appearing to set two boats on fire in northwest Miami-Dade.

Ana Gonzalez, Alvaro's mother, said the family's business was also robbed last month.

The incidents are terrifying the family, who said they no longer feel safe at their business or their home.

"My mom is very scared what’s going to happen to me, scared. You don’t know what’s going to happen next," said Alvaro Gonzalez.

"We’re good people, we’re a united family. We’re hard workers," Ana Gonzalez said in Spanish. "We don't know what to think. There's no one after us."

Alvaro Gonzalez said he believes someone could be seeking revenge after they reported the robbery to police.

Fire officials and police have confirmed that investigations are underway but they have yet to declare either fire an arson.