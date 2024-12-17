Arson investigation in Fort Lauderdale after 3 cars go up in flames in parking lot

An arson investigation was underway in Fort Lauderdale after three vehicles went up in flames in the parking lot of a shopping plaza early Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a NAPA Auto Parts store on Broward Boulevard at Northwest 36th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police said it appears one car was intentionally set on fire before it spread to the other two vehicles.

None of the nearby businesses were affected and no one was injured.

The fire left a big mess behind, with charred pieces of vehicles on the ground and one vehicle that was burned on the side still parked there later Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident.