Fort Lauderdale

Arson investigation in Fort Lauderdale after 3 cars go up in flames in parking lot

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a NAPA Auto Parts store on Broward Boulevard at Northwest 36th Avenue

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

An arson investigation was underway in Fort Lauderdale after three vehicles went up in flames in the parking lot of a shopping plaza early Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a NAPA Auto Parts store on Broward Boulevard at Northwest 36th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale Police said it appears one car was intentionally set on fire before it spread to the other two vehicles.

None of the nearby businesses were affected and no one was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire left a big mess behind, with charred pieces of vehicles on the ground and one vehicle that was burned on the side still parked there later Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us