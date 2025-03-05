Miami

Arson probe after Miami firefighter fell through roof while battling blaze

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the fire that broke out Monday night at the three-story residential building at 1348 Northwest 1st Avenue was intentionally set

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

An arson investigation was underway into a fire at a building in Miami that left two firefighters hospitalized including one who fell through a roof.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the fire that broke out Monday night at the three-story residential building at 1348 Northwest 1st Avenue was intentionally set.

Crews had responded to the building shortly before 7 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from all three floors.

Firefighters respond to a fire at an unoccupied building in Miami on Monday, March 3, 2025
NBC6
NBC6
Firefighters respond to a fire at an unoccupied building in Miami on Monday, March 3, 2025

The building, which was undergoing renovations, wasn't occupied.

As crews battled the flames, a firefighter fell through the second floor and into the first floor, prompting a "mayday" call, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A second firefighter who suffered second-degree burns to the ear and forearm was also hospitalized.

Both firefighters were treated and released. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours.

Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Police, and the state fire marshal are all investigating the fire.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
