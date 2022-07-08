Arsonist Set Broward Sheriff's Patrol Car on Fire With Deputy Inside

Authorities are searching for an arsonist who they said set a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car on fire with a deputy inside.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 3 near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Officials said the deputy was parked in the marked patrol car when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the rear passenger side.

A passerby flagged the deputy down and told him his rear passenger tire was on fire.

When the deputy got out of the car, he noticed a lit flare.

Other deputies and fire rescue crews responded and the fire was extinguished.

Investigators said the deputy had been in the area with his emergency lights activated to deter street racers from speeding down Hillsboro Boulevard when someone lit the flare that placed him in danger.

Detectives are searching for the person responsible and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.