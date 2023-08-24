Arsonist sought after video shows Oakland Park church set on fire

Authorities are searching for an arsonist who was caught on camera setting an Oakland Park church on fire.

Th incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Power Outreach Ministry at 2600 Northwest 21st Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said crews responded and extinguished the fire, but found evidence it may have been intentionally set.

When investigators reviewed surveillance footage, it showed a suspect pouring liquid out of a gas can on the front of the church.

The suspect then used a paper towel to set the door on fire before running from the scene.

The fire caused more than $1,000 in damage, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4849.