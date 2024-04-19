Arsonists caught on camera setting fire to eyelash business in Kendall

New surveillance video captured the moment arsonists targeted an eyelash business in Kendall, completely engulfing the storefront in flames.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at an eyelash extension business on the corner of Bird Road and SW 97th Avenue in Olympia Heights.

The video revealed key moments before the fire, showing two men inspecting the premises and then returning with a rock to break the glass.

The store's owner, Indira Ortega, told NBC6 they then threw gasoline on the building and set it on fire -- completely destroying everything she had worked so hard to build.

"I have my clues of who did this, but it is something that is under investigation," Ortega said. "We can't say anything, but yes. We have someone who is the potential person who did this to this business."

According to Ortega the fire caused about $45,000 in damages.

Video showed how the flames quickly spread through the business before the suspects rode off on the scooter.

Despite the disaster, Ortega says she will not give up on her plans to open the business.

By the time she arrived at the business, firefighters had already put out the blaze.

Although they have suspicions about who the culprits are, officials are still investigating the case.