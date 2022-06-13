Art, Music, Culture: Juneteenth Events Happening in South Florida This Month

On June 19th, 1865 — almost 157 years ago — the first troops to free enslaved African Americans arrived in Galveston, Texas after the recent end of the Civil War. This day marked a turning point in American history, one which is now commemorated annually in a national holiday dubbed "Juneteenth."

For many across the country, Juneteenth is a day of great sorrow and mourning for those who were tortured, enslaved and killed before the freeing began.

For others, it is a reminder to become empowered by culture, identity and strength, as well as to celebrate these things as openly and proudly as possible.

Some choose to spend the day promoting understanding, action, and education that ensures the significance of the holiday will not soon be forgotten.

Regardless of which category you may fall into, South Florida has many events that plan to do all of the above: to remember, to heal, to learn.

Florida International University's Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

This weeklong event works to "accelerate an appreciation for the Black history excluded from pedagogy, that may have framed a different America" as well as create conversations within the community. This coverall celebration has events such as mixers, educational seminars, guided reflections, and even a pageant.

When: June 11 to June 18

Where: Varies by event

Admission: Free - $10 (varies by event)

Programming Manager Bridget Stegall has more on the event taking place June 16th.

Juneteenth Juke Joint (Biscayne Boulevard)

This inaugural event is the perfect spot for anyone looking to celebrate the "culture, history, music, food and traditions of the Black community in the American South." The event promises delicious food, soulful music, and great fun.

When: June 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL

Admission: $25-$200

Juneteenth Freedom Ball and Concert (Biscayne Boulevard)

Hosted by Juneteenth Food and Wine Festival and Black Professionals Network, this "all black affair" promises a night of professionalism, recognition, and celebration. The event will be spent honoring executives and leaders as well as enjoying performances and mingling with other attendees.

When: June 17 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: 19565 Biscayne Boulevard #Suite #2946, Miami, FL (LEVEL THREE)

Admission: $55-$100, plus taxes and fees. (Tickets must be purchased in advance here).

The Juneteenth Experience (Miami Beach)

This celebration, presented by Hued Songs, offers "a multidisciplinary, immersive performance of our American Holiday, Juneteenth – past, present, and future." From music to poetry to art to anything in between, this experience is one that offers a little something for everyone.

When: June 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: North Beach Bandshell, 7276 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Admission: Free with RSVP

Lift Up Your Voice and Sing! (Miami Beach)

The Miami Beach Classic Music Festival hosts an event filled with poetry, song and dance in which "vocalists will present selections from the American SongBook selected by MMF director Michael Rossi." The event features many local artists.

When: June 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lummus Park, Between 14th Street and 14th Place

Admission: Free

Freedom Fest (Deerfield Beach)

The lineup at Freedom Fest, hosted by The African American Heritage Board, leaves no room for boredom, consisting of short films, art exhibitions, gospel performances, spoken word, celebrity appearances, and food tastings.

When: June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 445 SW 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Admission: Free

Juneteenth Take-N-Make (Hollywood)

For those wishing to partake in Juneteenth with small children or limited free time, Broward County Library's Take-N-Make event is surely an ideal option. While supplies last, there will be take home bags available for children (and their parents) to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

When: June 1 at 10 a.m. to June 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: Broward County Library

Admission: Free

