Artist helps clean up Miami by turning trash into collectible treasures

A Miami man is cleaning up our cities by turning trash into collectible treasures.

Artist David Anasagasti started this project three years ago as part of his sobriety. He is currently hosting a show at the Green Space in Miami.

The pieces are on loan from collectors. They were all once pieces of litter that are now painted and turned into art.

“It brings it into another environment that many people who might not necessarily be out there collecting the trash, but they’ve heard about it and they want to participate in someway but they just don’t know how," said Kimberly Green, president of the Green Family Foundation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It started with a simple concept: Get on a bike, find some trash, turn it into art and then share it on social.

“It’s a free-for-all,” Anasagasti said.

He posts a picture of the piece on Discord and Instagram, and his followers set out to find it.

“I flew over here, didn’t even put a shirt on under this jacket, and hauled over here,” said Ethan Morris, who found a piece.

People are obsessed — even people who aren’t collectors become hooked after finding their first piece.

“I came here really fast because I saw this posted six minutes ago,” Morris said.

Anasagasti's followers get a new piece of art that also has an NFT, and the community gets another piece of litter removed from their neighborhood.

So far, he says he helped remove more than 3,000 pieces of trash, turning something that is seen as having no value into something of value.

“Yeah, is it a powerful thing,” Anasagasti said.

If you want to grab your own piece you can follow the movement on Discord or Instagram.