Artist Shepard Fairey Is Back to Paint New Mural on Wynwood Walls

Contemporary artist Shepard Fairey is back to paint a mural on the Wynwood Walls for a third time, just in time for Art Basel.

Fairey took a red-eye from LA to update the iconic walls. He painted the last two murals in the same spot in 2009 and 2012.

“The best street and graffiti artists in the world are offered walls here and I'm incredibly grateful," Fairey told NBC 6. "I’ve been able to use this wall three times ... I want to make a strong piece to warrant the real estate being sent my way."

Fairey is known worldwide for creating former President Barack Obama’s “HOPE” poster for his 2012 election as part of his grassroots activism.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I love that sometimes something that helps people feel seen or represented can be a chain reaction, so I think the 'HOPE' poster made a lot of people who felt more like spectators in American democracy feel like they could be players," he said.

Fairey and his team worked rain or shine to have the mural ready for the beginning of Basel next week.

The mural refresh — entitled “Future Starts Now” — pays homage to the late real estate developer Tony Goldman, who transformed Miami Beach from a retirement community to an international hotspot and revitalized Wynwood into a lively arts mecca.

“So I’ve got Tony Goldman as a major figure, but also Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Frida Kahlo and Keith Haring," Fairey said.

Fairey’s new mural will continue his personal theme of passion for activism and creative empowerment.

“I believe art can make people think about issues they wouldn’t necessarily consider otherwise so it can draw someone into a conversation."

The Wynwood Walls 2022 welcomed 11 new artists to the museum family, who have created one-of-a-kind murals and sculptures.