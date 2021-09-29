Artists Taking Over Billboards Across South Florida for Good Cause

Calling all artists - there’s an opportunity to showcase your work on a bigger canvas.

SaveArtSpace is bringing more art to public spaces through an open call for submissions of artwork to be featured on billboard and bus shelter ad space across Miami.

“People did not move here for the advertisements," founder Travis Rix said. "They are here for the murals - so we have taken over the advertising spaces and put artwork on it.”

The idea is to bring artwork to public places throughout the city. It’s a concept local artist and curator Haiiileen is helping with here in Miami after she was chosen for the show last year.

“It was just so cool. It was in the middle of Wynwood and everyone was sending me pictures,” she said.

A total of nine artists will be selected from the call for entries. Each artist will receive both a bus shelter and billboard ad space, along with a $500 honorarium from SaveArtSpace and the potential to have their original artwork exhibited in a gallery during Miami Art Week and Art Basel.

It's open to artists of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds. The public art project will accept submissions through Monday, October 11th and all artwork is accepted.

For more information, including submission instructions and requirements, click on this link.