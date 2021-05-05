Artists Unveiling New Works in Miami Studios This Weekend

Miami’s vibrant art community is opening back up after the COVID pandemic put a halt to shows and venues across the area.

This year, Fountainhead is hosting the second in-person edition of Artists Open during an event where the public will have access to over 300 artist studios across Miami-Dade County.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The free event will take place Saturday, May 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To keep artists and attendees safe, a mask requirement and social distance protocols will be in place

Miami artist Augusto Esquivel has been keeping busy these last 12 months, working with buttons to create 3D images.

“I think the easiest way to describe it is that I thread thousands of buttons," he told NBC 6. "I use a fishing line. That is what I do what I do."

Esquivel has been working in his studio alone, like dozens of other artist across South Florida. He says that the art community suffered tremendously during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s been extremely challenging," said Kathryn Mikesell, co-founder and director of the Fountainhead. "Many artists in our community work. They need to be able to thrive within their practice.”

Aligned with Fountainhead’s mission, the group is spearheading this effort this weekend. Mikesell says the goal is to elevate the voices, visibility and value of artists in our society and make their work accessible.

To organize the event, Fountainhead has created a Google map with the specific location of participating artists’ studios. Attendees can simply log into the map to easily navigate and plan their visits. Participating artists studios will be clearly marked with pink Artists Open banners.

Because many of the studios are not generally open to the public, information regarding ADA accessibility, parking and nearby public transportation is being provided for each location on Fountainhead’s website.