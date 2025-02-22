As gunman went on murder spree, Tamarac neighbors report screams, gunshots to 911

Residents in a Tamarac neighborhood reported screaming and gunshots to 911 as a gunman killed three people in a spasm of domestic violence that left a 4-year-old girl without a mother and grandfather.

NBC6 on Friday obtained the 911 calls that first alerted the Broward Sheriff’s Office to the shooting spree – and that response, along with suspected failures to properly investigate the man accused of unleashing the violence, has led to seven deputies being suspended with pay.

Within seconds of the gunman opening fire, killing Nathan Gingles’ father-in-law on the back porch of a Tamarac home, a 911 call came in from one of the homes behind it at 6:02 on Sunday morning.

Caller: I just woke up out of a sleep, and there's gunshots and screams.

One minute later –

Dispatcher: Do you still hear any shots?

Caller: No shots, I can just make out a kid and an adult crying, a young lady crying.

That would be Mary Catherine Gingles and her 4-year-old daughter Seraphine. A second caller heard it, too.

Caller: I'm almost certain I've heard screaming for help. That's what it sounded like.

Mary Gingles fled across the street, awakening a third caller.

Caller: About five minutes ago, someone was knocking, a lady was knocking really hard on my door, running in the street with a little girl. It seems someone’s after her.

That someone, police say, was estranged, enraged husband Nathan Gingles, who hunted Mary down into a house two doors away – killing her and the man who let her in.

After the suspected killer and his now-kidnapped child walked past a sheriff’s sergeant sitting at the intersection, a caller relayed a description and a scenario.

Caller: A little girl, like a three or four-year-old little girl, white with long, blonde hair.

Dispatcher: And you said there was a guy chasing them?

Caller: It seems like someone's in back, she was running, like running fast, and someone was, like, running too in back.

That would soon make clear to deputies the shooting call was as serious as it gets.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.

NBC6 had also been looking into the gun that was used in the spree. Last year, Nathan Gingles had about 20 guns seized after Mary Gingles got her first domestic violence injunction against him, but they were returned to him after that injunction was dismissed in July.

NBC6 Investigates obtained a photo of Nathan Gingles' massive cache of ammunition. NBC6 counted over 125 magazines, some for assault-style rifles – if fully loaded, that would be over 1,000 rounds of ammo.

The photo was taken in February 2024, just before Mary Gingles got that first injunction.

Nathan Gingles was ordered last month to turn over his weapons once again to the sheriff after a second injunction was served on him, but the sheriff did not collect them – one of the many failures Sheriff Gregory Tony said he is looking into.