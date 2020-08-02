As Isaias Hugs Florida Coast, Beachgoers Enjoy Waves, Windy Weather in Boca Raton

Florida’s coastline has been getting hit with strong winds and powerful waves as tropical storm Isaias makes its way up the coast, and some Boca Raton residents were ready to make the most of the weather Sunday morning at the beach.

“It’s been fun, a lot of people out here,” said Lee Gahagen, who travelled north from the Keys to find a good surf spot. “The size (of the waves) is kind of going down, we might cruise at the beach a bit more north to look for a little bit more size.”

Derek Corser, another surfer, said that the weather were something he needed to take advantage of. "There's not really waves in Florida," he said.

Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, and maximum sustained wind speed dropped to 65 mph Sunday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is not expected to regain strength as it continues to travel north while hugging the state's coast.

“I’m happy that the surfers have such a wonderful opportunity because Boca really doesn’t get the chance to have such amazing waves,” said Gail Bank, another resident who was visiting the beach Sunday morning.

“Obviously, it’s part of the storm and I don’t think it’s good for anyone to go swimming but the surfers are having a blast,” Bank said.