As Lobster Mini-Season Approaches, Miami-Dade Urges Caution

Florida's lobster mini-season is days away, and Miami-Dade County Parks officials are advising those who plan to participate to be prepared.
The mini-season runs from midnight at 12:01 on July 27 through midnight on July 28.
Miami Dade County Parks released an advisory on Tuesday urging boaters going out on the water to keep several things in mind:
- Have all safety equipment, life vests and working boat lights
- Review all boating rules and regulations during mini-season
- Raise your dive flags and stay within a safe distance of your boat
Officials said that Haulover Park will be operating with a limited capacity because of ongoing construction.
Other marinas will have extended hours but the county expects marinas to fill up fast.