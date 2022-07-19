As Lobster Mini-Season Approaches, Miami-Dade Urges Caution

Florida's lobster mini-season is days away, and Miami-Dade County Parks officials are advising those who plan to participate to be prepared.

The mini-season runs from midnight at 12:01 on July 27 through midnight on July 28.

Miami Dade County Parks released an advisory on Tuesday urging boaters going out on the water to keep several things in mind:

Have all safety equipment, life vests and working boat lights

Review all boating rules and regulations during mini-season

Raise your dive flags and stay within a safe distance of your boat

Officials said that Haulover Park will be operating with a limited capacity because of ongoing construction.

Other marinas will have extended hours but the county expects marinas to fill up fast.