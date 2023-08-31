As meteorological summer comes to an end, here are all the records we've hit this season

Meteorological summer runs from June 1 through Aug. 31, and during that stretch this year, South Florida has seen a stunning 144 warm temperature records.

Since 2020, we’ve seen a total of 710 records, all but 21 of them were warm temperature records. When you combine the land and ocean temperatures, you can see record warmest numbers all across South Florida, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Mexico.

For the planet, we just experienced the third-hottest January through July on record and there is a 99% chance for 2023 to end in the top five warmest years on record.

The oceans have also experienced their hottest April through August temperatures on record after being above normal all year. 90% of global warming is stored in the oceans and when ocean temps can’t drop below 84°, the corals die. Severe coral bleaching and significant mortality have been taking place just off both coasts of Florida.

As we look forward to meteorological autumn, we see that average temps are 2.6° warmer than back in 1970 with 34 more days each fall with above normal temps in Miami.